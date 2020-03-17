STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flipkart enters fintech,  partners Aegon Life

Flipkart said that it aims to leverage its deep presence in India’s metros and non-metro cities for providing the life insurance facilities to the population there through technology.

Flipkart

Flipkart. (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: E-commerce major Flipkart on Monday announced a partnership with Aegon Life Insurance to sell policies on its platform, thereby entering into the fintech segment.

The life insurance policies on Flipkart have varied offerings, with sum assured ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh and premiums starting from Rs 129 for Rs 1 lakh sum insured. The policies will be available to exist customers of Flipkart between the ages of 18 and 65, the e-tailer said.

“As a homegrown company, Flipkart’s core has always been building products for Indian consumer needs. We are committed to developing solutions that will help bridge the gap between India and Bharat, and we are confident that the easy-access insurance policy will be one of the catalysts to power this transition.

With this product, we want to make innovative and trustworthy financial products available at the customer’s fingertips and provide them a hassle-free experience,” said Ranjith Boyanapalli, head, fintech and payments group, Flipkart.

“In order to achieve this goal, we look forward to a fruitful partnership with Aegon Life, who have a similar strategic mind-set of customer-first values coupled with being one of the few online-focused innovation companies, making them the best fit for this partnership,” Boyanapalli further said.

