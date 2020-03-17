STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Creta to take on SUV rivals

In just two weeks, HMIL has received over 14,000 bookings for the SUV and expects the numbers to go up notably after Monday’s price announcement.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Top Hyundai executives including S.S Kim, MD and CEO (R), during the new Creta launch on Monday (Photo | EPS)

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

Hyundai Motor India on Monday finally launched the updated version of Creta, one of the country’s most popular SUVs, at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh which builds up to Rs 17.20 lakh for the top variant.

With the fresh Creta, the Korean carmaker is now aiming to regain its market leadership position in the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment.

So far, the carmaker has sold over 4.70 lakh units of the Creta in the Indian market and exported over 1.90 lakh units. For a long, sustained period, Creta was able to breach the 10,000 units per month sales figure, but since the launch of rival Kia Motors’ Seltos, demand for the Creta has seen a fall. 

“After a five-year journey, the king is back. Since its launch in 2015, Creta has been the benchmark for aspirational buyers. It has revolutionised perception abut SUVs in India,” said S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India during the launch, adding that he was confident that the new Creta will continue to lead the segment. 

Creta, along with the newly launched Venue, has also fortified HMIL’s stand in the SUV segment, the only category which has registered a growth in a challenging demand environment where overall auto sales have plunged every month for several quarters.

The SUV segment, however, has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years. From 3.5 lakh units sold per year five years ago, the market size for SUVs has grown at a CAGR of nearly 16 per cent to 7.5 lakh units last year. HMIL claims that it has grown faster than the industry.

Speaking about the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak on the company’s operations, Hyundai said that it hasn’t seen any significant impact on its supply chain as its localisation rate of over 90 per cent is one of the highest in the industry. 

“Footfall across showrooms has definitely come down. To battle this out, we are introducing services such as ‘click to buy’ which makes the entire car buying process digital and seamless,” the company said. The company is also banking on Creta’s many ‘first in the segment’ features to grab eyeballs. 

The Creta is equipped with features ranging from Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold to paddle shifters. Hyundai also said that it has offered segment-leading features such as ventilated front seats that offer added comfort in hot Indian weather conditions, along with added smart convenience features like driver rearview monitor and a smartphone wireless charger.

