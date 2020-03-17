STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No adverse impact on Indian economy due to COVID-19, says Mos Finance Anurag Thakur

The minister said India's near-term macroeconomic outlook is also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China and second-round effects arising from the expected slowdown in global growth.

Published: 17th March 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While the world economy has taken some beating after the outbreak of coronavirus or COVID-19, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Tuesday pointed out that the latest data "do not suggest any adverse impact on the economy" after the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Additionally, a positive impact on India's economy may arise from decline in global oil prices triggered by the outbreak of COVID-19," Thakur said in reply to a query raised by Rajya Sabha member Vaiko.

The minister said that the outbreak of coronavirus has emerged as a key risk to human health as well as the global growth outlook through numerous channels like trade, production and supply chain disruptions; decline in demand; lower tourism and business travel; loss of investors' confidence; and productivity losses from the morbidity and mortality of the work force.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been coordinating the efforts of the Central government in terms of preparedness, control and containment measures and has also been working with state governments in order to mitigate the impact of the virus outbreak in India," he said.

The minister said India's near-term macroeconomic outlook is also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China and second-round effects arising from the expected slowdown in global growth.

"However, the latest available data on trade and indicators of domestic output do not suggest any adverse impact on the economy," he said.

In order to address the possibility of trade-induced adverse impact on the economy, the minister said that the government is constantly engaging with Export Promotion Councils and trade bodies, particularly in the pharmaceutical, electronics and automobile sectors where the supply chains are sourcing imports from China.

"These agencies have been put in touch with Indian Missions abroad to secure and transport inventories available with the existing suppliers," the minister said.

He stated that Indian Missions abroad have also been asked to explore alternate sources of supply of raw materials in their respective countries for supporting India's domestic production.

With regard to domestic availability of fertilizers, the impact of COVID-19 seems to be negligible at this juncture, the minister said.

He said that a Group of Ministers is constantly reviewing the current status, and action for prevention and management of COVID-19 and two meetings of the same were held on March 11.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anurag Thakur COVID-19 Indian economy
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp