Plunge in oil prices to put pressure on IT firms’ margins

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian IT services companies, which offer software and hardware solutions to oil producers and marketing companies, are likely to be an unwitting victim to the plummeting crude oil prices.

Companies like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Infotech and L&T have significant exposure to the energy and utility segment and analysts say that steadily falling crude prices may put pressure on profit margins in the quarters to come.

“Low prices are set to impact the Capex of oil exploration and production companies such as British Petroleum and Exxon and their IT spend will fall. Apart from the long term contracts, there could also be a possible pressure on IT firms to revise pricing,” pointed out Harit Shah, IT analyst at Reliance Securities. From a high of $100 a barrel in 2014, crude prices have been on a free-fall for some time now. On March 16, 2019, prices touched a new bottom to $30.35 a barrel. Analysts fear that the crude price war can send oil crashing to as low as $20 this year.

“With oil demand already plummeting due to the economic impact of the Coronavirus, traders forecast that prices will go even lower. The forthcoming flood of supply, overwhelming inventories and coronavirus-led demand shock can see prices tumbling to nadir of $20 a barrel, lowest oil prices of the last 20 years,” said Shweta Shah, analyst-energy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Large parts of the US shale oil industry turn unviable at sub-$50 per barrel price. Current crude oil prices are lower than the break-even costs for many US shale producers.

“If prices continue to tumble, US shale companies decide to even shut production. Demand for IT services from oil-dependent economies, especially from the Middle East, is likely to take a hit amid cost pressures,” said Sony Mathews, senior market strategist, Geojit Financial Services. Companies are bracing for a tough time as they continue to struggle through the rough sea of the virus crisis by way of restricting travel and work from home.

Shares of most IT firms have slipped due to the virus scare. Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, HCL, and Wipro have plunged in the range of 6-8 per cent in the past one week.