STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Plunge in oil prices to put pressure on IT firms’ margins

Large parts of the US shale oil industry turn unviable at sub-$50 per barrel price. Current crude oil prices are lower than the break-even costs for many US shale producers.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian IT services companies, which offer software and hardware solutions to oil producers and marketing companies, are likely to be an unwitting victim to the plummeting crude oil prices. 

Companies like Wipro, Infosys, TCS, Infotech and L&T have significant exposure to the energy and utility segment and analysts say that steadily falling crude prices may put pressure on profit margins in the quarters to come. 

“Low prices are set to impact the Capex of oil exploration and production companies such as British Petroleum and Exxon and their IT spend will fall. Apart from the long term contracts, there could also be a possible pressure on IT firms to revise pricing,” pointed out Harit Shah, IT analyst at Reliance Securities. From a high of $100 a barrel in 2014, crude prices have been on a free-fall for some time now. On March 16, 2019, prices touched a new bottom to $30.35 a barrel. Analysts fear that the crude price war can send oil crashing to as low as $20 this year. 

“With oil demand already plummeting due to the economic impact of the Coronavirus, traders forecast that prices will go even lower. The forthcoming flood of supply, overwhelming inventories and coronavirus-led demand shock can see prices tumbling to nadir of $20 a barrel, lowest oil prices of the last 20 years,” said Shweta Shah, analyst-energy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Large parts of the US shale oil industry turn unviable at sub-$50 per barrel price. Current crude oil prices are lower than the break-even costs for many US shale producers.

“If prices continue to tumble, US shale companies decide to even shut production. Demand for IT services from oil-dependent economies, especially from the Middle East, is likely to take a hit amid cost pressures,” said Sony Mathews, senior market strategist, Geojit Financial Services. Companies are bracing for a tough time as they continue to struggle through the rough sea of the virus crisis by way of restricting travel and work from home.

Shares of most IT firms have slipped due to the virus scare. Tata Elxsi, Mindtree, HCL, and Wipro have plunged in the range of 6-8 per cent in the past one week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IT services companies Oil Oil prices
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp