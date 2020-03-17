STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee settles marginally down at 74.28 against US dollar

Forex traders said that the Indian rupee which started the day on a positive note, witnessed heavy volatility amid fears that the rate cut by the Reserve Bank would not be sufficient to boost market s

Published: 17th March 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Money, Rupee, notes, Rs, 500, 1000, 50, rupee notes

For representational purposes (Photo| Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee pared its initial gains to settle marginally lower at 74.28 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday amid continued meltdown in equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Forex traders said that the Indian rupee which started the day on a positive note, witnessed heavy volatility amid fears that the rate cut by the Reserve Bank would not be sufficient to boost market sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.16. During the day it saw a high of 73.86 and a low of 74.32 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled at 74.28 against the greenback, down 2 paise over its previous closing price. The local unit had settled at 74.25 against the greenback on Monday. "Rupee witnesses further weakening after continued meltdown in the equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows," Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiyaa further noted that "markets seemed disappointed from the RBI meet on Monday which failed to discuss any interest rate decision although it put brief light on the swap operations it announced in the recent past. USDINR is likely to trade in the range of 74.20 and 74.70".

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee US Dollar INR vs USD Rupee value
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp