SEBI proposes relaxation from de-listing norms 

Currently, de-listing norms stipulate that all firms including listed subsidiary which want to be de-listed have to follow follow Sebi’s de-listing norms including reverse book building process.

Published: 17th March 2020 11:31 AM

NEW DELHI:  Capital markets regulator SEBI on Monday proposed exemptions for firms from de-listing norms in case they were merging with parent companies which were already listed.

This will, however, carry the proviso that shareholders in the listed subsidiary, which is being merged would get shares in the holding parent firm. Sebi on Monday came out with a consultation paper for amendments to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (De-listing of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2009 for such schemes.

“In a number of these cases, both the listed subsidiary and its listed parent company are in the same or similar business, with significant synergies by working together and creating significant incremental shareholder value for both companies,” the paper said.

The proposal, which seeks public comments till April 15, 2020, says the listed parent entity would need to merge the listed subsidiary by providing a pre-approved share swap to all shareholders of the subsidiary.

However, in order to safeguard shareholder interests, the proposed scheme will be identical to a process followed in a merger where the holding listed company and the listed subsidiary would need to seek ‘no objection’ from stock exchanges and Sebi for the proposed merger.

