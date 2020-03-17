SIAM seeks Supreme Court's help in BS-VI transition  

By Express News Service

Auto industry body SIAM on Monday said it has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking sale and registration of BS-IV vehicles till March 31, 2020. The plea comes in the wake of some state governments recently issuing circulars directing that no application for registration of BS-IV vehicles would be accepted on or after certain dates, which are much ahead of March 31, 2020, last date set by the Supreme Court of India.

“The cut-off dates range from February 29, 2020, to March 25, 2020, from state to state, though BS-VI emission compliance is mandated from April 1, 2020,” said SIAM president Rajan Wadhera. The Supreme Court has already directed that no BS-IV vehicle will be sold or registered from April 1, 2020.