Banking shares hit hard as markets continue to reel under pressure

Federal Bank declined 7.99 per cent and City Union Bank fell by 3.02 per cent. Tracking drop in these companies, the BSE Bank index fell by 4.46 per cent.

Published: 18th March 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In massive market sell-off, banking shares bore the biggest brunt, tumbling up to 9 per cent and were also instrumental in dragging the BSE's key bellwether index lower.

Among frontline companies, ICICI Bank tumbled 8.95 per cent, IndusInd Bank dropped 8.89 per cent, HDFC 4.74 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 4.53 per cent, AXIS Bank 3.95 per cent, SBI 3.74 per cent and HDFC Bank 2.38 per cent on the BSE.

Also, Federal Bank declined 7.99 per cent and City Union Bank fell by 3.02 per cent. Tracking drop in these companies, the BSE Bank index fell by 4.46 per cent.

"Indian equity markets traded in the positive for the majority of the day, before falling sharply in the last hour of the session, mirroring the global markets.

Concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus across the globe will most likely continue to weigh on the markets.

In fact, its impact on the economy will be felt for a longer period though the exact nature and quantum of the same is difficult to estimate at the current juncture.

Thus, volatility is likely to continue in the near term with downward pressure on the markets," according to Siddhartha Khemka, head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

From the index companies, Yes Bank and RBL Bank defied the bearish trend and closed the day with gains.

Yes Bank zoomed over 58 per cent after Moody's upgraded the company's ratings. RBL Bank gained 1.38 per cent. The BSE benchmark index plunged 810.98 points or 2.58 per cent to close at 30,579.09.

