Bike-taxis can potentially generate over 2 million livelihoods: Ola Mobility Institute study
It suggests that the key to effectively governing bike taxis as a mobility category lies in 'providing coherent legal clarity and integration of public transit systems'.
Published: 18th March 2020 12:54 AM | Last Updated: 18th March 2020 12:54 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: The revenue potential of bike-taxis in India is estimated to be USD 4-5 billion along with ability to generate over 2 million livelihood opportunities, a study by Ola Mobility Institute has said.
It suggests that the key to effectively governing bike taxis as a mobility category lies in "providing coherent legal clarity, integration of public transit systems, allowing access to formal credit for driver entrepreneurs and creating a level-playing field for all stakeholders".
The report estimated the revenue potential of bike-taxis at USD 4-5 billion along with generation of over 2 million livelihood opportunities.
It said that the central government has paved the way for States to formulate policies for bike-taxi operations, but only a few States and Union Territories currently regulate this category. "State governments can unlock the potential of bike-taxis as an affordable, efficient, fast and a safe mode of transportation to help India become a five trillion-dollar economy," the study said.