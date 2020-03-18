STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bike-taxis can potentially generate over 2 million livelihoods: Ola Mobility Institute study

Published: 18th March 2020 12:54 AM

An image of a Rapido bike taxi driver used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The revenue potential of bike-taxis in India is estimated to be USD 4-5 billion along with ability to generate over 2 million livelihood opportunities, a study by Ola Mobility Institute has said.

It suggests that the key to effectively governing bike taxis as a mobility category lies in "providing coherent legal clarity, integration of public transit systems, allowing access to formal credit for driver entrepreneurs and creating a level-playing field for all stakeholders".

The report estimated the revenue potential of bike-taxis at USD 4-5 billion along with generation of over 2 million livelihood opportunities.

It said that the central government has paved the way for States to formulate policies for bike-taxi operations, but only a few States and Union Territories currently regulate this category. "State governments can unlock the potential of bike-taxis as an affordable, efficient, fast and a safe mode of transportation to help India become a five trillion-dollar economy," the study said.

