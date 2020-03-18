STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Create Sovereign Wealth Fund to save equity market from COVID-19 impact: Subhash Chandra Garg

He said that this market turmoil has also put the government's disinvestment programme in complete disarray.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government should create a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) by transferring its stake in PSUs as well as some unlisted firms to stabilise the Indian equity market and reorganise the disinvestment programme amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg.

The Indian stock markets have lost over 35 per cent of their market capitalisation in the last three weeks amounting to over Rs 40 lakh crore, which incidentally is more than the entire budget of the Government of India for 2020-21, Garg said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

He said that this market turmoil has also put the government's disinvestment programme in complete disarray.

He added that there is no likelihood that the disinvestment programme can begin in earnest for at least six months and the strategic sale of BPCL, CONCOR and SCI is also likely to get derailed for some time at least. "It is unlikely that the government would commence sale of LIC anytime soon with financial companies getting routed the most," he said, adding that Air India sale will also be impacted.

"The Government has two massive tasks before it. First, preventing the madness which has overtaken the equity markets to preserve the real businesses and values of Indian companies. Second, re-organise the disinvestment programme taking into consideration the reality of the situation," he said.

He said that these objectives can be served if the government creates an Indian equities value preservation Sovereign Wealth Fund. This fund can be created by transferring the Government of India stake in all the listed companies and also some valuable unlisted companies.

He estimated that their combined valuation would be about Rs 15 lakh crore. "Capitalisation of SWF of such large capital will allow the SWF to borrow from the market adequate amounts, in excess of (Rs) 10 lakh crore, easily. This war-chest can be used to buy equities of fundamentally strong companies available less than their intrinsic values," he said.

"Once the market stabilises, which it would definitely do - may be in a month, or three months or six months, the SWF can sell the equities purchased to pay back the debt taken," Garg said. This operation would be a kind of Troubled Asset Relief Programme (TARP) launched in the US in the wake of global financial crisis in 2008, he noted.

Garg said that after creating the SWF, the Department of Public Asset Management (DIPAM) would also not be required.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sovereign Wealth Fund Subhash Chandra Garg Coronavirus Equity markets Coronavirus markets
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp