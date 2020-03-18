STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DBS Bank, Bharti AXA join hands for insurance plan covering coronavirus

The plan would cover all medical conditions, including COVID-19, and up to 10 days of hospitalisation, with a cover of Rs 5,000 per day, for a 30-day period.

DBS Bank branch in Singapore

DBS Bank branch in Singapore. (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DBS Bank India on Tuesday said it has tied-up with Bharti AXA to roll out a complimentary insurance plan covering all medical conditions, including COVID-19. The plan would cover all medical conditions, including COVID-19, and up to 10 days of hospitalisation, with a cover of Rs 5,000 per day, for a 30-day period, DBS Bank India said in a release.

Additionally, all DBS customers can purchase health insurance products that are currently offered on the digibank app through their general insurance partners. The bank is conducting periodic meetings with its insurance partners to ensure seamless and end-to-end online access to these facilities and improvisation to the products, it said.

This includes guarantee of payments for hassle-free hospitalization and arrangement of emergency medical evacuation for NRIs with dependents in the country. It is also offering an Emergency Global Medical Assist Program that provides 24x7 access to medical support.

The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has claimed three lives in India so far and the number of people who have tested positive is 137.

