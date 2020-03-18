E-tailers see a silver lining as consumers flock online, shun retail stores

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From grocery and other daily essentials to personal hygiene, online marketplaces are seeing a silver lining: their businesses are witnessing a surge in demand as multiple cities shut malls to contain the pandemic coronavirus.

E-commerce giants such as Grofers, Bigbasket, Amazon and Snapdeal are seeing a spike in orders as consumers across metros are stocking up staples like rice, atta, and pulses besides disinfectants, hand sanitisers and personal care items.

The e-tailers are also shoring up supplies to ensure product availability after items, especially in the household staples category, ran out of stocks during the weekend. In the process, deliveries have also been delayed.

“We are seeing an increase in people shopping online. In particular, we are running out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories but we are working around the clock with our seller partners to bring on the additional capacity to deliver all the orders,” Amazon India said.

Summing up actions the company is undertaking, Amazon said it is also working to ensure that prices are not artificially raised on the products during the pandemic.

It has also blocked or removed tens of thousands of items, in line with its policy. Online grocery retailers such as Grofers and BigBasket have witnessed nearly 100 per cent spike in demand during the weekend and are working to streamline the delivery process, it said.

“Cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Pune have seen a higher surge with nearly 80 per cent growth followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad at 60 per cent spike in business for a 75 per cent growth in business,” said Albinder Dhindsa, CEO, Grofers.