STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Market crash wipes out Rs 15.72 lakh crore investor wealth in three days

Intense selling engulfed the equity market for yet another day, with the benchmark index Sensex plummeting 1,709.58 points or 5.59 per cent on Wednesday.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian equities declined for a third day in a row on Wednesday, making investors poorer by a whopping Rs 15.72 lakh crore in the three-day crash since Monday.

Intense selling engulfed the equity market for yet another day, with the benchmark index Sensex plummeting 1,709.58 points or 5.59 per cent on Wednesday.

Since Monday, the index has plunged 5,233.97 points to hit a one-year low of 28,613.05 as fears of global recession due to coronavirus pandemic hit investor sentiment.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies eroded by Rs 15,72,913.52 crore in three days to reach Rs 1,13,53,329.30  crore on Wednesday.

Barring ONGC and ITC, all 30 Sensex stocks dived.

IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the major losers, tumbling up to 23.90 per cent.

Banking shares were hit the most following the Supreme Court directive to telecom firms to clear AGR dues in full as mentioned in its judgement.

"Indian equity markets witnessed yet another sharp fall, as the increasing number of coronavirus cases and tough stance by the Supreme Court on AGR dues continued to spook the markets," Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

"Worries of greater disruptions in businesses rose due to the rising number of new coronavirus cases in India.

Many states have shut restaurants, malls, gyms and movie theatres as a precautionary measure," he added.

Further, the Supreme Court held that no further objections to its orders would be allowed against telecom's AGR dues payable.

Banks shares slumped as a collapse of a telecom operator could add to lenders' bad loan pile, Khemka observed.

BSE Telecom, Bank, Finance and Utilities were hit hard the most and plunged up to 9.48 per cent.

At the BSE, 1,882 companies declined, while 963 advanced and 186 remained unchanged.

In the broader market, the BSE mid-cap and small-cap tumbled 4.84 per cent and 6.09 per cent, respectively.

"The frontline indexes were down by close to 5. 50 per cent, in a market hit by the likely adverse impact of the pandemic, at a time when it was negotiating a critical juncture in the already existing economic sluggishness.

"Markets will continue to mirror the developments overseas till some comfort on the spread of the pandemic is received,"  according to Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

More than 1,056 companies hit their one-year low mark on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp