STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RBI to inject Rs 10,000 crore liquidity to maintain market stability amid COVID-19 outbreak

It will purchase securities with coupon rate of 8.20 per cent (maturity February 15, 2022); 7.37 per cent (April 16, 2023); 7.32 per cent (January 28, 2024) and 7.72 per cent (May 25, 2025).

Published: 18th March 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank will inject liquidity of Rs 10,000 crore through open market operations on Friday to maintain financial stability in the system in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. "With the heightening of COVID-19 pandemic risks, certain financial market segments have been experiencing a tightening of financial conditions as reflected in the hardening of yields and widening of spreads.

"It is important to ensure that all market segments remain liquid and stable, and function normally," RBI said in a release on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Reserve Bank has decided to conduct open market operations on March 20, 2020 (Friday) in the form of purchase of an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore of government securities through a multi-security auction using the multiple price method, it said.

It will purchase securities with coupon rate of 8.20 per cent (maturity February 15, 2022); 7.37 per cent (April 16, 2023); 7.32 per cent (January 28, 2024) and 7.72 per cent (May 25, 2025). RBI said that there is no notified amount against any of these securities within the aggregate ceiling of Rs 10,000 crore set for the operation.

ALSO READ| RBI may cut key interest rates by 1.75 per cent in FY21: Fitch Solutions

The result of the auction will be announced on the same day and payment to successful participants will be made during banking hours on March 23, 2020 (Monday). Successful participants should ensure availability of requisite amount of securities in their SGL accounts by 12 noon on March 23, 2020 (Monday), it added.

Earlier on Monday, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the regulator has "enough policy tools and stands ready to take any measures" needed to help the economy tide over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In two liquidity enhancing measures, Das announced another round of USD 2 billion dollar-rupee swap on March 23, and in another measure he said the RBI will continue to conduct the long-term repo operations (LTROs) of up to Rs 1 lakh crore as and when the market needs it.

On March 16, the RBI conducted the first dollar-swap for USD 2 billion under which the central bank buys rupee from the market by selling the dollars. On the LTROs, it has already conducted four rounds worth Rs 1 lakh crore operations since February 14, after announcing it at the February 6 policy review.

OMOs are money market tools to suck or inject liquidity into the system. When there is enough liquidity, the RBI resorts to selling of government securities to take out money supply, while it purchases the same when the market needs the money.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI RBI market infusion Coronavirus RBI coronavirus measures
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp