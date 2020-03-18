STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rupee settles two paise lower at 74.26 against US dollar

Forex traders said the Indian rupee failed to find a foothold as there are still concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global as well as domestic economy.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee pared initial gains to close 2 paise lower at 74.26 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday amid sustained foreign fund outflows and heavy selling in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 73.98. During the day, it shuttled between a high of 73.92 and a low of 74.42 against the greenback. The domestic unit finally finished at 74.26, down 2 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 74.24 against the greenback on Tuesday. "Rupee fell against the US dollar amidst continued meltdown in the equity markets and sustained foreign fund outflows. Dollar showed some strength as investors pursued most liquid currency as concerns about economic shutdowns from the coronavirus continued to dent risk appetite," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Somaiyaa further said that "continuous efforts by major central banks to provide liquidity in the system and stabilize the economy is increasing the volatility in the market. We expect the rupee (Spot) to trade in range of 74 and 74.60."

