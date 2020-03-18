STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank crisis: Zee Group's Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal skip ED summons

A senior official said that Chandra did not appear before the ED for questioning citing ongoing Budget session in Parliament.

Published: 18th March 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (L) and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal (L) and Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra. (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI/ NEW DELHI: Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal on Wednesday skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe involving arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor.

A senior ED official related to the probe in Delhi told IANS: "Chandra did not appear before the ED for questioning citing ongoing Budget session in Parliament. He has asked for another date for questioning after the Budget session." Chandra is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana.

On Monday, after the ED summoned Chandra, the Essel Group in a statement said the central financial probe agency has requested Chandra's presence on March 18, 2020, to make a statement on the information which is already available with them.

"Chandra will certainly be present to make the statement and will be more than happy to extend any support or cooperation requested by ED. The Group wishes to clarify that most of the credit facilities were availed for its infrastructure business and there is no debt on ZEEL, ZMCL, etc," it said.

The Essel Group further said that the group also wishes to cite that all credit facilities availed were "fully secured". "The Group has never made any transactions with Rana Kapoor or his family or for that matter any private entities controlled by them," it added.

Meanwhile another official related to the probe in Mumbai said that Goyal also did not appear for questioning in connection with the case and asked for another date. However, he did not reveal the reason given by Goyal for skipping the ED summons.

ALSO READ| Yes Bank crisis: DHFL's Wadhawans reject ED summon citing coronavirus threat

On Tuesday, DHFL chief Kapil Wadhawan also skipped the ED summons for questioning in connection with the case. The ED has summoned the borrowers as part of its probe to investigate the stressed loans sanctioned during the tenure of Rana Kapoor.

IANS was first to report on Monday morning that the ED was all set to summon all the top borrowers of the bank for questioning in connection with its money laundering probe into the Yes Bank case. The CBI and ED began a probe into short-term debentures of the DHFL in which Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore from April to June 2018.

The probe is part of another investigation pertaining to Yes Bank's purchase of debentures from DHFL against which the company was granted loans totalling Rs 600 crore against a collateral security of around Rs 40 crore only.

The loan amount later turned into non-performing asset. It was alleged that DHFL's promoter Kapil Wadhawan simultaneously paid kickbacks totalling Rs 600 crore to the Kapoors in the form of a loan of a similar amount to DoIT Urban Ventures, a venture owned by Rana Kapoor's daughters -- Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, Roshni Kapoor and Radha Kapoor.

It was also alleged that Yes Bank did not initiate action to recover the loans extended to DHFL. The ED arrested Rana Kapoor on March 8 morning after several hours of questioning and he was been sent to ED custody till March 20.

One of Rana Kapoor's daughters was stopped from boarding a flight to London by Immigration Department officials at Mumbai airport.

The CBI on Friday registered a fresh case against Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor and Avantha Realty Promoter Gautam Thapar in a fresh case involving the crisis-hit bank. The ED also registered a fresh case of money laundering against Kapoor and his wife on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Essel Group Subhash Chandra Jet Airways Enforcement Directorate Yes Bank Yes Bank crisis
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp