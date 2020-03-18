STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Yes Bank shares end marginally higher on Wednesday

Under the RBI and government-driven rescue of the fourth largest private lender, SBI was initially asked to take up to 49 per cent by investing Rs 7,250 crore into the equity capital of Yes Bank.

Published: 18th March 2020 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Yes bank

Yes bank

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Yes Bank ended .28 per cent at Rs 215.75 on Wednesday. In the opening trade, the shares of the cash-strapped lender, continued to rally for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, sharply rising by 50 per cent in the early trading after SBI chairman said the bank was keel to to up stake to 49 per cent in the private lender.

The scrip jumped 49.95 per cent to Rs 87.95 on the BSE. On the NSE, it zoomed 48.84 per cent to Rs 87.30. In four days, the scrip has risen a whopping 251 per cent. Shares of Yes Bank had jumped over 59 per cent on Tuesday also after Moody's upgraded the company's ratings.

Announcement of a restructuring plan has triggered the rally in the scrip. State Bank chairman Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday said the country's largest lender that owns close to 43 per cent in Yes Bank now will not sell a single share before that mandated three-year lock-in period, and that he's in fact keen to approach the board for hiking the holding to 49 per cent.

Under the RBI and government-driven rescue of the fourth largest private lender, SBI was initially asked to take up to 49 per cent by investing Rs 7,250 crore into the equity capital of Yes Bank.

But as seven other lenders came on board, it could pick up only around 43 per cent or 60.50 crore shares for Rs 6,050 crore.

Explaining the rationale for the lower stake, the chairman said "since investor interest was overwhelming, which met the current capital requirement, we chose to pick up only so much in the first round of fund raising."

"In fact, I am keen to move my board to seek permission to increase the stake to the maximum permissible 49 per cent and that it's my commitment that SBI will not sell a single share before the three-year lock-in. This is in spite of the regulatory and government permission to pare down our equity to 26 per cent by after three years. And I don't see my board saying no to the proposal as well," Kumar said.

Further, the moratorium on Yes Bank would be lifted by 6 pm on March 18, as per the reconstruction scheme notified by the government on Friday.

Yes Bank CEO-designate Prashant Kumar on Tuesday said there are absolutely no worries on the liquidity front and that complete operational normalcy would be restored from 6 pm on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yes Bank Yes Bank crisis
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp