STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Call data records taken to improve networks, details anonymized: Department of Telecom

The DoT said that it has received numerous complaints regarding quality of service, call drops, echo, cross connections, incomplete or poor caller experience.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:36 AM   |  A+A-

TRAI, phone, mobile, telecom, telcos, telecom comapanies

For representational purpose.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The telecom department (DoT) on Wednesday said it is collecting call data records without personal details of subscribers to analyse call drops and improve telecom networks.

The DoT claimed that call data records of subscribers who enter in a given coverage area where there are incidences of call drops or subscribers facing the problem is collected without infringing their privacy.

"Call drops details, for only those calls made by a subscriber who enters a given coverage area of the identified cell Tower or calls drop / details of calls received or made by such subscriber are collected. It is reiterated that neither the names nor the address of the subscribers or the persons to whom the calls are made or received are being collected," the DoT said in a statement.

ALSO READ| Government moves Supreme Court to give breather to telecom companies

Telecom operators have raised concerns over DoT units seeking call data records in bulk. Apex Advisory Council for Telecom in India (ACT) in a letter to telecom secretary Anshu Prakash had raised concern over CDR being sought of VVIP zones.

It claimed the DoT unit of Delhi demanded call data records (CDRs) of the entire state for February 2, 3 and 4, 2020 and separately for specific routes in Delhi with residences of Ministers, Members of Parliament, Judge, important offices etc.

"There is also no question whatsoever of ascertaining the content of the call. Only if any call is terminated within 30 seconds and the same number is again dialled immediately, such calls are added to arrive at the final figure of call drops," the statement said.

The DoT said that it has received numerous complaints regarding quality of service of Telecommunications Network, call drops, echo, cross connections, incomplete or poor caller experience.

To identify the specific problem areas and routes where call drops occur in a more scientific and innovative manner, the DoT has developed a software tool to analyse big data and accurately ascertain call drops in any area.

For this purpose, data on calls made from mobiles in any tower coverage area is analyzed to ascertain calls terminated within 30 seconds of the call and made again as normally is the case for a typical call drop, it said.

ALSO READ| DoT's suggestion to give telecom companies 20 years for AGR payment to help resurrect industry: COAI

"However, this data is anonymous and does not contain names of either the maker or receiver of calls. There is no infringement of privacy of any person. No personal details are collected. There is no tracking of any phone number," the statement said.

According to ACT, the DoT has already issued detailed instructions and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for providing CDRs to law enforcement agencies in August 2016 and April 2019 but the data sought was not as per guidelines.

The DoT including its field units under the SOP are required to ascertain the identity of the subscriber, examine the justification carefully for CDR demand, detail purpose for seeking CDRs and not using such CDRs received for any other purpose, define the officers authorised to seek and approve such a request.

The ACT said that almost all LSA units of the DoT seek one day CDR details from telecom operators on monthly basis in states like Andhra Pradesh on 1st and 5th day of the month, Delhi on 18th day, Haryana on 21st day, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on the last day of the month, Kerala and Odisha on the 15th day, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab on the last day of the previous month and the first day of the current month.

The DoT said that it has been decided to seek data for the purpose of call drop analysis only for a short time period, three to six hours normally covering the peak load of traffic on the Network for any cell tower.

"Hence, all mobile phone subscribers can be assured that the above exercise is only with the objective of improving network quality. The data collected is anonymised. There is no surveillance of any kind," the statement said.

Industry body COAI, a member of ACT, said the DoT has discussed the issue of collecting CDR and explained the reasons for seeking the data. "Being satisfied, we have cooperated with the DoT to source the information sought by the DoT to improve network quality and address call drops. We are pleased to note that the DoT has in a statement issued today, reiterated its purposes behind such data requests," COAI DG Rajan S Mathews said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Department of Telecom Call data records Advisory Council for Telecom Call tapping COAI
India Matters
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah (File Photo | PTI)
Release Omar Abdullah, or will hear his sister Sara's plea, SC tells Centre
Retired Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju (R) and former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI and EPS)
'Shameless', 'disgraceful', 'sexual pervert': Katju slams ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)
Big B gets 'home quarantined' stamp on hand for COVID-19 awareness
Police officers talk to protesters at Shaheen Bagh on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS/Ashish Kumar Kataria)
Shaheen Bagh women refuse to budge from protest site

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp