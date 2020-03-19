STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus impact: Investor wealth worth Rs 19.49 lakh crore wiped out in four days of market fall

As markets fell for the fourth consecutive day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plummeted by Rs 19,49,461.82 crore to Rs 1,09,76,781 crore during this period.

Published: 19th March 2020 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange, shares

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Investor wealth continued to witness erosion on Thursday, taking a hit of Rs 19.49 lakh crore in four days, as markets continued to reel under the threat of coronavirus and its impact on the overall economy.

As markets fell for the fourth consecutive day, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms plummeted by Rs 19,49,461.82 crore to Rs 1,09,76,781 crore during this period.

The benchmark indices did manage to trim most of the sharp early losses, but it provided little help to the overall weak investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE index closed the day 581.28 points lower after plunging 2,155.05 points in early trade.

In four days, the benchmark index has fallen by 5,815.25 points.

"It was a roller coaster ride for the benchmark indices on Thursday as they hovered in a broader range and finally settled with a cut of over 2 per cent. Weak global sentiments combined with continuous FII outflow triggered a gap-down start," according to Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Besides, the rising coronavirus cases in India further added to the pessimism.

Though it recovered strongly in the middle, the decline in the latter part of the session again pushed the index in the red," he added.

From the 30-share pack, 22 companies closed the day lower, led by Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, M&M, Tech Mahindra and ONGC, plunging up to 10.24 per cent.

In the broader market, BSE midcap and smallcap index fell 3.70 per cent and 4.53 per cent, respectively.

At the BSE, 1,828 companies declined, while 574 advanced and 146 remained unchanged.

More than 1,200 companies reached their one-year low level on Thursday.

The BSE METAL and CAPITAL GOODS were the most hit among indices, dropping up to 7.17 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Sensex BSE NSE
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp