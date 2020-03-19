STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fighting coronavirus with an Artificial Intelligence camera

The camera has a range of up to 100 metres and can identify multiple people at the same time.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:02 AM

Staqu founders Chetan Rexwal, Atul Rai, Pankaj Sharma and Anurag Saini

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

With the number of coronavirus positive cases on the rise, Staqu, a Gurugram-based start-up, has launched a unique thermal camera that makes use of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) to track potential suspects.

The launch of the unique technology comes close on the heels of an announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging innovators to submit their ideas to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to help fight the pandemic.

Staqu’s AI-powered thermal imaging technology could also be the contactless first-level screening of suspected Covid-19 patients, and can be used at crucial public places such as airports, malls and offices. Staqu told TMS that its technology will alert the system about anyone with a body temperature above 37°C, helping in identifying potential virus carriers.

With its video analytics platform JARVIS, Staqu’s technology could be a risk-free way to help identify the coronavirus suspects as it helps avoid human contact. The camera has a range of up to 100 metres and can identify multiple people at the same time.

The technology is functional and effective in scanning crowded places such as airports, railway stations, malls and residential complexes. The thermal camera has Sensitivity ranging from -40°C-160°C (-40°F-320°F) on the higher range, to -40°C-550°C (-40°F-1022°F) on the lower range. 

Staqu’s technology is currently being deployed by state governments and police authorities across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Telangana, besides overseas clients.“The novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic and it requires well-meditated efforts from both the private sector firms and authorities to control its spread.

To this end, we would like to help Indians combat Covid-19. Our latest technology removes human intervention in early stages of detection; through heatwave analysis and more, the technology helps in proactively taking preventive efforts to reduce the risk of spreading the virus. We are hopeful that the government and other authorities would make the best of this advancement,” said Atul Rai, CEO and co-founder, Staqu.

Recognition
Founded in 2015, Staqu provides state-of-the-art image recognition, language-independent proprietary speaker identification, and text processing, including sentiment analysis, text classification and summarisation. It was handpicked by the British High Commission as the Best AI start-up in the country. 

