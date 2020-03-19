STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HCL employee at Noida office tests positive for coronavirus

At least 181 people in India have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus which has now affected over 2 lakh people globally.

HCL Technologies. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NOIDA: IT company HCL Technologies on Thursday said one employee from its Noida office has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee is currently in an isolation ward, the company said in a statement, adding that all prescribed protocols of sanitisation and contact tracing have been done.

"Unfortunately, one employee from our Noida office has been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus while he was in self-isolation after his return from international travel and hence our office is following all government and heath advisory protocols," HCL Tech said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"The employee is currently in an isolation ward and all measures are being taken to provide best medical care to him and support to his family," it added.

The company said it is constantly monitoring all information sources including WHO alerts, complying with all government advisories globally, and has instituted a series of actions to help employees take better care of themselves and their families and help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

"All other employees are in good health and are being monitored continuously.

We have invoked our COVID-19 Contingency Plan in all geographies which aims at maximising Work from Home to aid social distancing and also issued a travel advisory across the company, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel until further notice.

"Our recently launched global helpline for Covid-19 provides 24X7 support to our employees," the company said.

Asserting that staff and customer health is of utmost priority for the company, HCL Tech said as the virus is spreading rapidly globally, it is continuously monitoring the situation and taking all possible precautionary measures for the well-being and safety of employees and their families.

"We understand that key to fighting this virus is the need for high awareness, action where necessary, and containment.

Our sincerest wishes and prayers go to all of the families of those who have been affected by the outbreak of this pandemic," the statement added.

