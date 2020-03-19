STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Jewellers in rough spot as consumers go on a hiatus amid virus scare

Given the risk to fixed income from Coronavirus fears and greater fears of the global recession, however, consumers are holding back their temptation for gold jewellery for the time being.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Gold

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gold may be losing its shine. Retail sales are slowing as there seem to be virtually no buyers for the yellow metal. While the demand extremely prices elastic, which means any price movement results in a substantial change in demand or supply, the current volatility is due to social behaviour amid the pandemic, say experts.

“We expect volatile gold prices and weak global economic activity is likely to keep consumer demand soft in the near term, said Somasundaram PR, managing director, World Gold Council (WGC) India. An analysis by WGC shows that between 1990 and 2015, a 1 per cent rise in per capita income led to a 1 per cent rise in demand for gold in India, indicating that gold demand rises with income.

Given the risk to fixed income from Coronavirus fears and greater fears of the global recession, however, consumers are holding back their temptation for gold jewellery for the time being. In a panic situation, the equities have already eroded a larger part of the wealth. Both domestic gold and silver prices have remained volatile this month, following a similar pattern as that of global rates. Earlier this month, gold prices had hit an all-time high of about Rs 45,000 per 10 gram before seeing a sharp fall from that level. On Wednesday, prices fell by Rs 926 to Rs 39,318 per 10 gm.

Moreover, social behaviours such as people choosing to stay indoors, states shutting malls to minimize mass gathering have also largely affected the footfall at retail outlets in a typically weak quarter with lesser weddings and other cultural occasions. “There is virtually no footfall in stores and retailers are doing only 20-25 per cent business across the country,” said All India Gem And Jewellery Domestic Council chairman Anantha Padmanaban. Suvankar Sen, the executive director, Senco Gold & Diamonds,  said: “Footfalls were down by at least 40-50 per cent in the western and northern market...”

KVB enters bullion biz

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) entered into the bullion business. As a trial base, it delivered its first shipment to clients in Chennai and Coimbatore. It is in the process of ramping up a business to fully extend support to its existing set of customers across India

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Jewellers
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp