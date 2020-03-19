STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Price war sends Brent crude prices to 17-year low

Saudi Arabia’s decision to escalate its price war with fellow oil exporter Russia in the midst of a global pandemic has sent brent crude oil prices to their lowest level in 17 years.

Published: 19th March 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

crude oil

For representational purposes

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia’s decision to escalate its price war with fellow oil exporter Russia in the midst of a global pandemic has sent Brent crude oil prices to their lowest level in 17 years.

By 8 pm Wednesday, Brent crude oil prices had crashed to $26.72 per barrel, the cheapest since October 2003 as global markets took note of the West Asian kingdom’s move to increase its oil exports to a record 10 million barrels per day. 

According to Crisil Ratings, the demand destruction due to the COVID-19 outbreak combined with the Saudi-Russia price war is likely to see crude oil averaging between $35-40 per barrel in 2020, even if the outbreak is contained or moderates over the next 2-3 months.

In this base-case scenario, Crisil expects that the supply increase from OPEC and Russia will be limited and US shale output would fall by 1.2 million barrels per day as shale producers struggle to remain financially viable in a low-price environment. Demand is expected to fall by 0.3-0.6 million barrels per day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

However, the agency also warns that in case the supply increase is higher than expected, average crude prices could fall to around, or even below, $30 per barrel. The falling crude oil prices are largely advantageous to India and would mitigate some of the impact on growth due to the pandemic.

“If prices move in the $35-40 per barrel band, the oil import bill would fall ~8 per cent on-year in fiscal 2020 and 35-40 per cent in fiscal 2021,” CRISIL said, adding that if the price averages around $30 per barrel, the benefits would be even higher. 

“The benefit of lower crude prices may not be completely passed on to the end consumer on account of excise duty hikes. However, they will still stand to gain … Going forward, we expect petrol prices to further fall by `6-8 per litre and diesel, `4-6 per litre as the drop gets fully reflected,” it said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brent crude Russia Saudi Arabia
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp