Ragged? Shout it out or write it down on this AI-driven platform

Gunja Sharan By

Express News Service

While dealing with success is euphoric, some may find it difficult to deal with life’s blows. Many people cry, some blame others, while some discuss it or come up with creative ways to vent their ire.

But how about writing it down anonymously? VentAllOut, a social platform, helps people share their negative emotions without being known or judged. On this platform, users don’t follow other users but follow their interests, says its founder Sumit Mittal.

“VentAllOut is a platform that aims to provide a podium for people to express their emotions, opinions and sentiments anonymously on varied topics of interests, promoting healthy discussions, and active networking to overcome the feeling of loneliness,” according to the Delhi-based start-up.

“It promotes mental wellness and relieves stress as you can vent out frustrations freely. You have to log in and see contents relevant to your interests, no matter who posted them. You can share your views too,” said Mittal, who claimed it to be India’s first anonymous venting platform.

Besides having algorithms that keep the contents unique, the platform is also available in seven regional languages — Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and Bengali.

“We aim to reach 550 million users, including users in tier 1, 2 and 3 cities. Users from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore will also be tabbed too, along with the NRI community,” he informed.

Also the platform “is being infused with Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven mood analysis to understand the tone of contents. It will analyse the mood of users with every interaction and provide a mood board on subsequent logins, providing them with insights about their emotions,” he said.

Based on their mood or emotion analysis, users would be rewarded with gifts or vouchers, or might be redirected to experts or counsellors. The platform has recently added a voice-to-text feature, enabling users to vent out their emotions freely.

It also has a diary section to capture feelings and emotions of users. Moreover, it has a team of experts such as counsellors, psychologists, motivational speakers, career counsels and therapists to help users deal with their issues, Mittal said.