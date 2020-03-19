STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Rupee plunges 84 paise to 75.10 against US dollar amid coronavirus scare

Traders said that there is a sense of anxiety among investors as they see the global as well as domestic economy plunging into a deep crisis.

Published: 19th March 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupees, Cash, money, Economy

For representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee continued its downward spiral and plunged 84 paise to a new record low of 75.10 (provisional) against the dollar on Thursday, as investors braced for a coronavirus-led economic recession.

Traders said that there is a sense of anxiety among investors as they see the global as well as domestic economy plunging into a deep crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 9,000 and sickened lakhs of people around the globe.

They said that the steep decline in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund outflows further dampened the sentiment. At the inter-bank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.96. During the day, it saw a high of 74.70 and a low of 75.30 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled at 75.10 against the greenback, down 84 paise over its previous close. The local unit had settled at 74.26 against the greenback on Wednesday. "India's rupee weakened to a new record low on foreign fund outflows from domestic equity and debt market. Global meltdown in risk assets seen with rising number of coronavirus cases is adding to anxiety," said VK Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Markets Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Sharma further said that foreign investors have pulled a combined USD 10 billion from Indian shares and debt so far this month, the biggest withdrawal since the US taper tantrum of 2013.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Rupee INR vs USD US Dollar Currency conversion rate Rupee value
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp