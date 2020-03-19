STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEBI gives 45-day relaxation to companies for filing Q4 results amid COVID-19 concerns

'Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities,' SEBI noted.

Published: 19th March 2020 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

The logo of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is pictured on the premises of its headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday gave relaxation of 45 days to companies for filing fourth-quarter financial results and one-month extension to file results for 2019-20.

Besides, relaxation of one month has been given for filing quarterly corporate governance report and three weeks each for shareholding pattern and statement of investor complaint reports, the regulator said in a circular.

The decision has been taken in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has resulted in many restrictions, including free movement of people, thereby hampering businesses and day-to-day functioning of companies.

"Development arising due to the spread of the virus warrants the need for temporary relaxation in compliance requirement of listed entities," SEBI noted.

