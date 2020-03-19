STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shut cities for 2-3 weeks: Start-ups to PM Narendra Modi

The report said that strict containments can result into the reduction of number of deaths by five times and save nearly 10,000 lives.

Passengers wear masks as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus pandemic at a railway station in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of start-up founders and investors has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to impose a strict lockdown and Section 144 across all major cities in the country starting this week.

A brief report, prepared by founders, including Urban Company, Snapdeal, Cred and leading venture capitalists, has stressed that an immediate lockdown is needed to flatten the curve and prevent further spread of the virus.

The report suggested that the actual number of undiagnosed Coronavirus positive cases in the country may be five 20 times than the official figure at 600-2,500, as has been experienced in China’s Wuhan, which was the first epicentre of the deadly infection.

It also said that strict containments can result into the reduction of number of deaths by five times and save nearly 10,000 lives. The business community has suggested that a two-week clampdown should start as early as March 20 across all Indian cities.

While referring to the data sourced from the World Health Organization, the report said that countries including Japan, Singapore, Thailand acted early during the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in the year 2003 and were able to contain the spread.

It also cited an example of 1918 flu pandemic during which various social distancing measures helped Philadelphia in the United States to prevent the spread of the infection as compared to St. Louis.

The entrepreneur community said although the Indian government has been able to implement effective measures such as screening facilities at airports, travel restrictions and shutting down schools, colleges, the country is still in need of stricter restrictions to prevent the community transmission of the disease.

The document stated that an immediate lockdown should be in effect from March 20 to April 17 and Section 144 should be in place till May 17. There may be the need for a second lockdown in the country from May 18 to May 31 in order to avoid the second peak of the virus spread after limiting its restrictions in the first half. The central government may consider easing the restrictions from June onwards, the document further said.

