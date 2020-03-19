Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran buys one lakh shares of telecommunications arm
Shares of Tata Communications closed at Rs 226 a unit, down by 7.92 per cent compared to previous close, at BSE on Wednesday.
NEW DELHI: Tata Sons executive chairman N Chandrasekaran has purchased 1 lakh shares of Tata Communications from secondary market, according to a regulatory filing.
"We have received an intimation from N Chandrasekaran , executive chairman, Tata Sons Private Limited regarding his purchase of 1,00,000 equity shares of Tata Communications Limited at an average price of Rs 249.15, excluding brokerage and STT, per share as on March 16, 2020," Tata Communications said in a BSE filing.
