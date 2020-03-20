‘Bike taxi space presents a USD 5 billion opportunity’

By Express News Service

The next big mobility revolution in India may well be driven by bike taxis, according to a report from Ola Mobility Institute, which pegs the business opportunity in the segment at around $4-5 billion, and the potential to create 2 million jobs.

“India has one of the largest numbers of two-wheelers plying on the roads in the world. Shared mobility and hyperlocal delivery are witnessing strong uptake and bikes have emerged as the preferred choice for both passenger and goods movement,” said Anand Shah, head of Ola Mobility Institute, “India needs to create 55-60 lakh new jobs annually over the next decade. Bike taxis will be key in achieving this target, democratising access to mobility and building an inclusive mobility ecosystem.”

According to the report, a detailed study conducted by the institute on bike taxi operations in Gurugram and Jaipur found that they are an ideal first-mile-last-mile solution since 70-85 per cent of customers prefer to use bike taxis to travel distances less than 7 kilometres.

“In Gurgaon, it has been observed that one in three trips is to and from metro stations with the majority of trips happening during peak hours,” the report noted.

Bike taxis, it pointed out, also serve to address the gap in affordable transport, especially in small towns. “With 80 per cent of the bike taxi market in small towns and cities with a population of less than 1 million each, bike taxis can become a ubiquitous mobility service in India’s hinterlands and thereby fuel the engine of economic growth. With costs as low as Rs 5-6 per kilometre, bike taxis present an affordable choice to users,” it said.

Going forward, the report’s authors believe that the key to effectively governing bike taxis lies in “providing coherent legal clarity, integration of public transit systems, allowing access to formal credit for driver entrepreneurs and creating a level playing field for all stakeholders”.

But while the Centre has paved the way for state governments to formulate policy on the matter, only a few have begun actively regulating this sector. Currently, 14 states and Union Territories have notified bike taxi policies, while the Madras High Court has also passed two orders permitting their operation in Tamil Nadu until the state government can frame regulations to this effect.

“... However, some of the biggest mobility markets like Maharashtra (Mumbai), Karnataka (Bengaluru), and Delhi are yet to notify rules governing bike taxis. Lack of clear policies has resulted in penalties, licence cancellations and bans,” the report said.

Ideal first-mile and last-mile solution

A detailed study conducted by the Ola Mobility Institute on bike taxi operations in Gurugram and Jaipur found that they are an ideal first-mile-last-mile solution since 70-85 per cent of customers prefer to use bike taxis to travel distances less than 7 kilometres. “In Gurgaon, it has been observed that one in three trips is to and from metro stations with the majority of trips happening during peak hours,” the report noted.