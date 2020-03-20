Bank of America joins S&P, in cutting India GDP forecasts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bank of America Securities on Thursday became the latest global financial agency to slash India’s GDP growth estimates for the next financial year 2020-21, pointing out that a global recession was now almost certain.

BofA Securities’ forecast cut comes just two days after it had made a similar move. While the agency had slashed India GDP growth estimates to just 5.1 per cent for FY21 on Wednesday, Thursday saw the agency make another steep forecast cut. “We cut our growth forecast by a sharp 90 bps to 3.1 per cent for the June quarter of FY21 and by 40 bps to 4.7 per cent for the full-year,” the agency said.

BofA’s forecast cut follows similar actions taken by S&P Ratings and Moody’s Investor Services earlier this week. While the former had cut its 2020 forecast to 5.2 per cent from its earlier estimate of 5.7 per cent, Moody’s had slashed it to 5.3 per cent from 5.4 per cent.

“Our new baseline assumes a pullback in consumption and ongoing disruption to production and supply chains in the first half of 2020, followed by a recovery in the second half. In the short run, this is playing out as both negative supply and demand shocks,” Moody’s had noted, adding that rising infection rates would drive global sentiment even lower, heightening asset price volatility, and tightening financing conditions.