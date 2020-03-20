STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Citing COVID-19, Crisil lowers FY 2021 growth by 50 basis points to 5.2 per cent

It noted that the faster spreading of the pandemic - having hit more than 155 nations - has cast a long shadow over a much-anticipated mild recovery in the domestic economy in FY21.

Published: 20th March 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Economic growth,

Representational Image

By PTI

MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic will leave the economy crippled next fiscal pulling down the growth to a low of 5.2 per cent, warns Crisil that had earlier forecast the GDP printing in a 5.7 per cent expansion.

However, the late Thursday evening forecast from Crisil is much higher than those from some other analysts. For instance, the house economists at Bank of America Securities India lowered India growth forecast to 4.1 per cent for FY2021 on Thursday, just a day after slashing their forecast by 80 bps to 5.1 per cent on Wednesday.

Noting that the faster spreading of the pandemic - having hit more than 155 nations - has cast a long shadow over a much-anticipated mild recovery in the domestic economy in FY21, with the WHO declaring it a pandemic, the agency said it is slashing its forecast by 50 bps to 5.2 per cent as the longer  COVID-driven shutdowns will further roil the already weak economy.

Noting that external risks to global growth has increased significantly now, the Crisil report quotes its parent S&P's forecast of a recession in the US and in the Eurozone, and a record low growth in China which is seen crashing to 2.9 per cent now, almost half of what it had said on March 5 when it has pegged the same at 4.8 per cent.

"Some per cent, from 5.7 per cent said recently," it said and warned that downside hit to domestic consumption demand is likely due to the social distancing, though it is too early for that to reflect in data. Currently, the other downside to growth is also due to the financial sector stress now percolating to private sector banks.

"In view of this, we cut our base-case GDP growth forecast for fiscal 2021 to 5.2 risks are more to this forecast. A serious downside to our base case can emerge if the pandemic is not contained by April-June globally, and makes the global slowdown more severe; and if it spreads rapidly in the country, affecting domestic consumption, investment, and production," they warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crisil GDP Cporonavirus Coronavirus economy effect
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. (File| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Nirbhaya case: Central ministers welcome the justice delivered to India’s daughter
Nirbhaya convicts executed: After 7 years of wait, justice delivered to India’s daughter
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp