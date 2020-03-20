STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus: Centre asks states to exempt e-retailers, wholesalers from prohibitory orders

Several state governments have imposed prohibitory orders like Section 144 and mandated closure of malls and shopping places in order to ensure social distancing in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

Published: 20th March 2020

Flipkart

Flipkart (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday asked states to allow e-tailers, wholesalers and delivery partners to operate even where Section 144 been imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak. An order in this regard was issued by the union consumer affairs ministry after discussing the matter in detail in an inter-ministerial meeting held here.



To ensure there is no disruption of supply of essential commodities, the ministry has advised state governments and local administration to "exempt e-commerce operations (warehouse and logistics facilities and services), wholesalers, their vendors and third party delivery partners who are part of the supply and logistic chain eco-system, from any type of prohibitory orders".

These business players are requested to maintain proper hygiene and sanitisation in their facility and vehicles. It added that they should also inspect regularly and disinfect their facilities and vehicles.

