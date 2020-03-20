STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus impact: Fitch cuts India growth to 5.1 per cent, says world economy in recession

In its Global Economic Outlook 2020, Fitch said the number of people affected by coronavirus in India will keep rising in the coming weeks but that the outbreak will remain contained.

Published: 20th March 2020 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers who come to Egmore railway station been Thermal checked at the after the Corona outbreak. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Friday cut India growth forecast to 5.1 per cent for FY 2020-21, saying supply chain disruptions in the wake of coronavirus outbreak are likely to hit investment and exports.

It also said that with global GDP falling, the world is in "recession territory".

Fitch had in December 2019 projected India to grow at 5.6 per cent in 2020-21 and 6.5 per cent in the following year.

In its Global Economic Outlook 2020, Fitch said the number of people affected by coronavirus in India will keep rising in the coming weeks but that the outbreak will remain contained.

However, there are downside risks to this scenario.

"Supply-chain disruptions are expected to hit business investment and exports. We see GDP growth to remain broadly steady at 5.1 per cent in the fiscal year 2020-2021 following growth of 5.0 per cent in 2019-2020," Fitch said.

For 2021-22, Fitch projected India's growth to be 6.4 per cent.

Stating that the coronavirus crisis is "crushing" global GDP growth, Fitch halved its baseline global growth forecast for 2020 -- to just 1.3 per cent from 2.5 per cent projected in December 2019.

"The level of world GDP is falling. For all intents and purposes we are in global recession territory," said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

Fitch said the outbreak of the virus is hitting sentiment, while local governments have rolled out measures to contain the spread of the virus, such as closing schools, cinemas and theatres.

"While India's linkages with China (e.g. trade and tourism) are modest, manufacturers in India are heavily reliant on key Chinese intermediate inputs, especially of electronics and machinery and equipment," it said.

It also projected the Indian rupee to be at 74 to the US dollar by the end of December 2020.

The rupee is currently trading around 74.78 to a dollar.

WHO has declared coronavirus pandemic.

Over 2 lakh people have been infected globally and the disease caused by it  COVID-19  has claimed over 9,000 lives.

In India, there are over 160 positive cases and 4 deaths so far.

The difficulties facing the Indian economy have been exacerbated by Yes Bank failure.

"Fragilities in the financial system will further undermine sentiment and domestic spending. The overall financial system remains burdened with weak balance sheets, which will limit any upside to credit and growth despite policymakers' efforts in recent months to ease stresses," it added.

Fitch said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held an emergency meeting in mid- March and announced measures to shore up liquidity in money markets, including the launch of further long-term repo operations.

"Given downside pressures on growth, we think the RBI will have to take additional measures and we forecast a cut in the policy rate to 4.5 per cent before the end of the year," said Fitch - which has a 'BBB-' rating on India with a stable outlook.

On the fiscal front, the authorities announced targeted stimulus measures to mitigate the impact of the outbreak, it added.

Fitch said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India was low but was picking up, at the time of projecting growth in the Global economic outlook report.

"Our scenario assumes the number of people affected will keep rising in the coming weeks but that the outbreak will remain contained. However, there are downside risks to this scenario," it added.

Fitch also lowered its oil price forecast to USD 41 per barrel (Brent) for 2020 (annual average) from USD 62.5 per barrel in December.

"With the collapse of 'OPEC+' co-operation boosting prospects for OPEC supply, we now expect oil prices to average USD 48 per barrel in 2021 compared to our previous forecast of USD 60 per barrel, it said.

Fitch said the global health crisis sparked by the outbreak of the coronavirus is taking an extraordinarily heavy toll on the world economy.

Fitch further said it sees an outright decline in global GDP this year if more pervasive lockdown measures have to be rolled out across all the G7 economies, but recovery could be insight in the second half of the calendar year 2020.

"Emergency macro policy responses are purely about damage limitation at this stage but should help secure a 'V-shaped' recovery, although this assumes that the health crisis eases," it added.

Fitch said even though it expects a recovery in China from the second quarter of 2020, Chinese growth is expected to fall just 3.7 year for the year as a whole, down from 6.1 year in 2019.

"The shock to the Chinese economy, primarily resulting from the official 'lockdown' response to contain the virus has been very severe," it added.

Separately the global rating agency said given the speed at which the coronavirus crisis is evolving, it intends to update its global economic forecasts with a much higher frequency over the coming months than its usual quarterly publication cycle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Fitch Ratings
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp