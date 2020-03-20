STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Coronavirus: Over 50 per cent of India Inc sees impact on ops, 80 per cent witness fall in cash flow

Banks should be given a flexibility to reschedule payment terms without the need for provisioning.

Published: 20th March 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, over 50 per cent of Indian companies see impact on their operations and nearly 80 per cent have witnessed decline in cash flows, says a survey.

The pandemic has presented fresh challenges for the country's economy, causing severe disruptive impact on both demand and supply side elements which has the potential to derail the growth story, according to a poll conducted by industry body Ficci.

The country is already experiencing a slowdown in growth. In the third quarter of the current fiscal, the economy grew at  4.7 per cent, slowest in six year. "A significant 53 per cent of Indian businesses indicate the marked impact of the coronavirus pandemic on business operations even at early stages," Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

The pandemic has significantly impacted the cash flow at organisations with almost 80 per cent reporting a decrease in cash flow, the survey showed.

The findings were based on interactive sessions and survey conducted by Ficci amongst the industry members.

"Besides the direct impact on demand and supply of goods and services, businesses are also facing reduced cash flows due to slowing economic activity, which in turn is having an impact on all payments including to those for employees, interest, loan repayments and taxes," it said.

It said combination of monetary, fiscal and financial market measures is needed to help the businesses and people cope with the crisis.

"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) need to support the Indian industry and economy at this juncture by bringing down the cost of funds further through reduction in policy rates, say, by close to 100 basis points," it said.

ALSO READ: Work from home for B and C employees, staggered office timings announced by Centre

Banks should be given a flexibility to reschedule payment terms without the need for provisioning.

The survey said there is need to maintain liquidity at surplus levels and provide special liquidity support for any companies/NBFCs/banks that come under strain due to intensifying risk aversion in financial markets or due to large demand shock.

With the corporate bond and commercial paper markets are facing liquidity challenges, the RBI should intervene, either directly or through the commercial banking system, to ensure adequate flow of funds into the market.

The government should not cut its capital expenditure plans despite any shortfall in tax collections, it said.

ALSO READ: RBI asks most of its staff work from home

It also said the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) should be suspended for a short period for sectors like aviation and hotel, that are severely impacted due to Covid-19.

The survey showed that more than 60 per cent of respondents have seen impact on their supply chains and expect the situation to worsen further.

"Nearly 42 per cent of the respondents feel that it could take up to three months for normalcy to return," the survey highlighted.

Most of the organisations have brought in a renewed focus on hygiene aspects concerning the pandemic.

Almost 40 per cent have put in place stringent checks on people entering their offices and disinfection while nearly 30 per cent organisation have already put in place work-from-home policies for their employees, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus COVID19 Indian companies
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp