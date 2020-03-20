COVID-19: Traders may participate in 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday, says CAIT

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Traders across the country are likely to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday and keep their establishments shut in response to a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said traders' body CAIT.

In a statement issued after the Prime Minister's address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic, the Confederation of All India Traders' (CAIT) seven crore business establishments across the country may down their shutters on March 22.

"A final decision to the call for nationwide market closure on March 22 will be taken tomorrow (on Friday) after having consultations with trade leaders of all states," said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal.

In his address to the nation, Modi made a fervent appeal to all Indians to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus outbreak, saying the world has never seen a danger as grave as this.

He called for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm, saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house. "Even World War I and II did not affect as many countries as coronavirus has done," Modi said in a national broadcast.

Asking people to sacrifice "some weeks of yours, some time of yours", Modi said given that coronavirus has no cure yet, the only way to stay safe is to stay indoors. "I request all people in the country to get out of house only when it is extremely necessary, try and do all work from home," he said.