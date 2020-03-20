STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Gold prices zoom Rs 1,395 tracking rally in international markets

'Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi shot up by Rs 1,395 with overnight rally in international gold prices,' HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Friday jumped Rs 1,395 to Rs 41,705 per 10 gram in the national capital following rally in the international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

On Thursday, the precious metal had closed at Rs 40,310 per 10 gram. Silver prices also advanced Rs 2,889 to Rs 38,100 per kg against the previous close of Rs 35,211 per kg.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi shot up by Rs 1,395 with overnight rally in international gold prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, both the metals were trading with hefty gains, with gold quoting higher at USD 1,514 per ounce and silver at USD 12.96 per ounce. "Gold prices traded higher with broad-based recovery in commodities," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gold Gold prices
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp