Government directs PSUs to enforce work from home for half of their non executive staff

The government has also advised companies to implement 'Work from Home' policy for their staff to encourage 'social distancing' to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:10 PM

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has directed all central public sector undertakings to enforce work from home for half of their non-executive staff with immediate effect in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"These orders shall be applicable with immediate effect and will remain in force till April 4, 2020," the Department of Public Enterprises said in an office memorandum.

To avoid crowding in heir respective offices, plants, units, etc. all heads of CPSEs have been asked to draft a weekly roster keeping in view their work/production exigencies for the non- executive staff in such a manner that not more than 50 per cent of their non executive staff attend the office every day.

"The remaining 50 per cent of the non-executive staff will work from home. Accordingly, the roster will be such that the non-executive staff will attend office on alternate weeks. While deciding the roster for the first week, it is advised to include officials who are residing in close proximity to their office or use their own transport to travel to the offices," said the Department, acting on the advice of the Department of Personnel and Training.

The Personnel Ministry on Thursday directed the heads of various government departments (HoDs) to ensure that 50 per cent of Group B and C employees are required to attend office every day and the remaining 50 per cent staff is instructed to work from home.

The memorandum issued on Thursday said the working hours for all employees who attend office on a particular day should also be staggered and the office timings may be divided into three groups or categories or as per the suitability of CPSEs and each sub group may be directed to attend the office accordingly.

The officials who are not required to attend office should be asked to work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times and should attend office, if called for any exigency of work, said the directive.

However, the instructions shall not apply to the offices, units and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

The government has also advised companies to implement 'Work from Home' policy for their staff to encourage "social distancing" to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

As part of relaxations in compliance requirements, the corporate affairs ministry has allowed companies to conduct board meetings through video conferencing and other audio visual means till June 30.

