STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex halts 4-day bloodbath, zooms 1,627 points; Nifty tops 8,700

Covid-19 cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex, BSE. NSE, Nifty, share market, share markets

For representation purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Snapping its four-day losing streak, equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 1,627 points on Friday in line with global stocks as governments across the world took drastic measures to combat the economic blowback of Covid-19.

Domestic sentiment turned positive on hopes of a stimulus package after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial task force to help sectors battered by the pandemic, experts said.

After starting on a volatile note and swinging over 2,485 points, the BSE barometer ended 1,627.73 points or 5.75 per cent higher at 29,915.96. It hit a high of 30,418.20 and a low of 27,932.67.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty zoomed 482 points, or 5.83 per cent, to close at 8,745.45. ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 18 per cent, followed by HUL, UltraTech Cement, RIL, TCS, HDFC, ITC and Asian Paints.

Only HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank settled in the red. Modi on Thursday announced setting up of a task force under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which will take necessary actions "in the near future" after analysing the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Covid-19 cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Health Ministry.

Experts were of the view that the Covid-19 task force may come out with concrete proposals very soon.

The huge oil bounty from the crude crash can be used for this, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, adding that PM's appeal is a curtain raiser for the concrete actions to follow soon.

World over, market sentiments improved as governments stepped up measures to cushion the financial blow of the pandemic, experts said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul closed up to 7 per cent higher. Stock exchanges in Europe too rallied up to 5 per cent. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 6 paise to 74.72 against US dollar intra-day.

Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures rose over 8.18 per cent to USD 30.80 per barrel.

Globally, the death toll from the virus has risen to almost 10,000 with more than 2,32,000 cases in 158 countries and territories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp