Sensex surges over 1,800 points, Nifty gains 581 points; ONGC soars 15 per cent 

By Online Desk

Indian equity markets rose in the mid day session after witnessing a volatile trade in the morning. The benchmark Sensex surged over 1,800 points at 30,118.77 while NSE gained 581 points at 8,845.10.

ONGC stocks led the gains after trading 15 per cent higher while HDFC bank was the top loser after shedding 885 points.

ITI limited, Container Corporation of India, CERA stocks were among the top gainers while Yes Bank, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Quess Corporation were among the top losers.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets rose on Friday after Wall Street gained on hopes that government and central bank action can shield the world economy from a looming recession caused by the coronavirus.

Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Australia and Southeast Asia advanced. Tokyo was closed for a holiday.

Oil gained again a day after US benchmark crude soared by a record 23 per cent.