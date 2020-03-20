STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Star Health launches insurance policy to cover Coronavirus patients without travel history exclusions

Passengers are seen wearing masks to keep them away from coronavirus at Chennai Airport

Passengers are seen wearing masks to keep them away from coronavirus at Chennai Airport. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday launched a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and require hospitalisation.

The 'Star Novel Coronavirus' policy will provide a lump sum payment to any insured between age 18 to 65 years, who is declared positive by a government accredited test and is hospitalised for the same, the private health insurer said in a release here.

Importantly, the policy does not have any international travel history related exclusions, it added.

The policy is available under two sum insured options of Rs 21,000 and Rs 42,000 at premiums of Rs 459 plus GST and Rs 918 plus GST, respectively.

Anyone up to the age of 65 years can purchase the policy online or through the company's network of agents without having to undergo any pre-medical screening.

"The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and it is necessary that Indian citizens protect themselves against this virus. This policy has been designed to cover those who test positive, whether or not they have travelled beyond the country's borders. It will help provide a lump-sum pay out for those affected to meet their hospitalisation expenses," Star Health and Allied Insurance Managing Director Anand Roy said.

All its regular health insurance plans cover for treatment against Covid-19, he added.

