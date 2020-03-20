STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volkswagen India launches SUV T-Roc to take on Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson

The company plans to launch four SUVs in the next two years to increase its market share in India.

Published: 20th March 2020 10:02 AM

Volkswagen

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Strengthening its SUV (sports utility vehicle) portfolio, Volkswagen India has recently launched the new T-Roc at an introductory price of Rs 19.99 Lakh. The SUV, which would be sold as a completely built unit, will compete against premium SUVs such as Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.

T-Roc is also the second SUV launched by Volkswagen in India this year. The company plans to launch four SUVs in the next two years to increase its market share in India.

“The T-Roc is an easily recognisable name worldwide and embodies all the good qualities of a Volkswagen with its sporty design, functionality, safety, technology and dynamic driving experience. Its expressive and bold design language will create an underlying dominance on the Indian roads. The T-Roc is a robust product and enhances our SUV portfolio in India,” said Steffen Knapp, director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, in a statement.

Available in six colours, delivery of T-Roc will begin by mid-April, 2020, the company said in a press release. Built on Volkswagen’s modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, Volkswagen said that T-Roc has progressive design language with a coupé-style roof, distinctively wide front end and concise proportions exudes character and confidence.

Powering the T-Roc is Volkswagen’s award-winning TSI engine, a 1.5l TSI EVO turbocharged stratified injection petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed DSG gear box. Together, the carline provides a power of 150PS@5000–6000 rpm and torque of 250Nm@1500-3500 rpm (as per EU specifications).

The T-Roc comprises of a feature called Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), which deactivates two out of the four cylinders of the engine when it senses a relaxed driving pattern or basis the required rpm. The change happens so quickly, from 13-36 milliseconds that the driver feels no loss of power, and this is also fuel efficient.

On the safety side, the Volkswagen T-Roc comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, safety-optimised front headrests, tyre pressure monitoring system, three-point centre seat belt and ISOFIX (child seat anchor points). 

The  infotainment  systems  can  be extended  with  AppConnect  (integrated  MirrorLink,  Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ from  Google). The carline is also compatible with Volkswagen WeConnect Go, your personal assistant, which connects your smartphone to the Volkswagen T-Roc via a data plug.

