Centre releases Rs 2,570 crore pending grants for local bodies of six states

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To ensure that the basic services provided by local bodies are not affected amid coronavirus scare, the Centre has released Rs 2,570 crore pending instalment of the grants to six states under the 14th Finance Commission that had been withheld pending local bodies elections.

"Due to #COVID2019, the local bodies have to especially focus on providing basic civic services and ensure cleanliness. The amounts to Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Odisha, Tamil Nadu have been released for urban and rural local bodies wherever applicable," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

The amount released totals Rs Rs 2,570.0813 crore, with Rs 940.8063 crore for rural local bodies and Rs 1,629.275 crore for urban local bodies. The amounts have already been credited to the accounts of the respective State governments. #IndiaFightsCorona — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) March 21, 2020

Tamil Nadu will be the biggest beneficiary as its urban local bodies will get Rs 987.85 crore followed by Andhra Pradesh which will get Rs 431 crore and Rs 186.58 crore for Odisha.