STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

E-commerce has been lifeblood for cities under shutdown to fight coronavirus crisis: Flipkart

Meanwhile, Amazon said that the ongoing coronavirus crisis has impacted its operation in the short term and it is working to resolve it.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Flipkart

For representational purposes. (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flipkart on Saturday said that e-commerce worldover has been the lifeblood for cities under shutdown to fight against coronavirus while lauding the government move to exempt e-tailers from any order that restrict supply through them.

"We see that world over, e-commerce, powered by technology, has played a key role as a partner with the public authorities and has been the lifeblood for cities under shutdown to fight Covid-19," Flipkart spokesperson said in a statement.

To ensure there is no disruption of supply of essential commodities, the ministry of consumer affairs has advised state governments and local administration to exempt e-commerce operations (warehouse and logistics facilities and services), wholesalers, their vendors and third party delivery partners who are part of the supply and logistic chain eco-system, from any type of prohibitory orders.

ALSO READ| Coronavirus: Centre asks states to exempt e-retailers, wholesalers from prohibitory orders

"The government's decision gives e-commerce industry confidence in our ability to support and collaborate with Governments (both Center and States) and other stakeholders as we fight this crisis as a country," the spokesperson said.

Several state governments have imposed prohibitory orders like Section 144 and mandated closure of malls and shopping places in order to ensure social distancing in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. E-commerce companies have seen jump in order across several categories in last several days and have run out of stock in some categories specially masks and hand sanitizers.

Amazon said that the ongoing coronavirus crisis has impacted its operation in the short term and it is working to resolve it. "In particular, you will notice that we are currently out of stock on some popular brands and items, especially in household staples categories. You will also notice that some of our delivery promises are longer than usual. We are working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders," Amazon said in a blog post.

The company did not share any comment on government move to exempt e-commerce for supply of essential items.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart Amazon COVID 19 Coronavirus E commerce coronavirus
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp