Fake news on Covid-19 hits poultry sector hard

Recurrent fake news linking the spread of the Covid-19 disease to the consumption of chicken has brought India’s `1.5 lakh crore poultry industry crashing down. With worried customers cutting down or completely shying away from meat, prices have been falling steadily. In some cases, by more than 70-80 per cent.The impact on the poultry sector has been caused primarily by viral WhatsApp videos claiming that the novel coronavirus was passed on by meat products like chicken.

Even a series of assurances from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the Union Ministry of Animal Husbandry and state governments like Maharashtra and Telangana have failed to quell the rumours. In fact, the Maharashtra government had announced a few weeks ago that it would file FIRs against anyone found to be circulating rumours.

The impact on prices is set to make life very difficult for both retailers and hatcheries, large and small. Ali Mohammad, the owner of a small poutry and meat retail shop in Delhi, says that prices which had usually reigned at around `200 per kg had fallen sharply to `150 in just a few days. The quantum of the price fall has been much steeper in other states like Maharastra (50-60 per cent) and Karnataka. In some regions, farmers are incurring losses of `80-110 per bird at farmgate prices and industry executives say that total poultry sector losses due to the rumours is estimated tohave exceeded `1,000 crore per week.

According to the All India Poultry Breeders Association, India consumes about 9 crore (broiler) birds and 2.25 crore eggs a week. The industry body had sent a memorandum to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting fresh loans to poultry farms and a bail out package to get them out of the crisis with measures like GST exemptions on feedstock like soya meal.

Industry seeks relief package to tide against the crisis

Union Minister Giriraj Singh met FM Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss a relief package, proposals for which include restructuring of loans for the livestock industry. “More than 10 lakh small farmers are directly engaged in the poultry industry, while crores of people are indirectly dependent on this sector, he said . The industry awaits some measures.