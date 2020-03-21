FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets top officials over COVID-19 relief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday conducted a series of meetings with ministers and top officials of the civil aviation, tourism, MSME and animal husbandry ministries as the process to decide on relief packages for COVID-19 impacted sectors gathered pace. Among the reliefs being deliberated are those like loan guarantees and delayed tax payments rolled out by other affected countries recently.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government is setting up a ‘Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force’ to decide on a relief package for impacted sectors.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sitharaman said that the finance ministry is compiling various demands of sectors which have been severely impacted. The ministry will also hold an internal meeting on Saturday to firm up the action plan to deal with the crisis, she added.

The Centre has begun ramping up restrictions on the economic sector as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rise. For instance, it has “strongly advised” all companies in the country to implement work from home policies until March 31. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is also examining ways in which to relax compliance requirements for corporates in the current situation and had already announced that it was allowing companies to conduct board meetings through video conference and other audio visual means till June 30.

Even if only essential staff are on duty, Srinivas suggested that staggered timings may be followed to minimize physical interaction. This is exactly what the Centre’s Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) is planning to do. In a circular sent to all PSU heads, the department ordered the drafting of a weekly roster for the non-executive staff to ensure not more than 50 per cent attend the office every day, keeping in view exigencies.

“The remaining 50 per cent... will work from home. Accordingly, the roster will be such that the non-executive staff will attend office on alternate weeks. While deciding the roster for the first week, it is advised to include officials who are residing in close proximity or use their own transport to travel to offices,” said the DPE.

Various countries attacked with both monetary as well as fiscal bullets

Countries at war with the virus and are attacking with both monetary and fiscal bullets. But because there’s limited room for rate cuts, fiscal stimulus is finding its way. First up is the 19-member euro zone that’s spending one per cent of GDP to fight Covid-19, besides others. The US is considering handing over $1,000 cheques to citizens, loosely called Helicopter money, to keep people at homes despite fears of ending up jobless.

At over $1.25 trillion, it’s higher than $850 billion released in 2009. Similarly, France suspended payment of taxes and utility bills for companies, Italy offered tax credits to firms, while Korea is handing out cheques to small firms struggling to pay wages. Our own RBI announced dollar-INR swaps and long-term repo rate operations, but without further aggressive measures and rate cuts, they will be a puff of smoke. The government is on a war-footing, lacks in its act of fiscal kindness for companies, citizens.