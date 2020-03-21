Govt, RBI consider easing of NPA norms to tackle business slowdown

Jayanta Roy Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government is considering deferring taxes due for coronavirus-hit and businesses and for the self-employed, besides relaxation of NPA norms from the current 90 days to 150 days for small and medium businesses, as part of a series of measures to alleviate India Inc’s distress.A large number of sectors including tourism, aviation and logistics have been hit hard by shut-downs, while other sectors are witnessing lower sales as the economic impact of the pandemic sinks in, driving down growth figures.

Officials said that as part of the inputs for the task force set up by the Prime Minister on measures to alleviate economic hardship, they had been working out the maths of tax deferrals. Several industry bodies have been demanding deferment of tax liability for a limited period, till the pandemic impact weakens.

“Several sectors such as hotels, restaurants and airlines say they are not in a position to pay taxes, both on income and on goods produced. We are looking at their case as well as that of self-employed who are unable to move given health related restrictions on movement. Some time concessions will be worked out,” officials said.

However, the problem is that India’s GST collections are expected to be way below their targets, as also the corporate and personal income tax collections, given the ongoing slowdown made worse by the pandemic.Officials said they were also in talks with the RBI on ways the current NPA norms could be relaxed. “The demand is for relaxing it to six months from three months. However, that may not be possible. We are looking at relaxing the norms by 30-60 days,” they said.Already market regulator Sebi on Thursday announced a 45-day relaxation for firms to file their fourth quarter results besides a month’s relaxation to submit their annual results.