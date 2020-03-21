Hindustan Unilever Limited reduces sanitiser, handwash prices by 15 per cent

By Express News Service

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) said it will reduce prices of personal hygiene products such as Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Liquid handwash and Domex floor cleaners by 15 per cent amid the coronavirus cirisis. The country’s biggest consumer goods firm said it has committed a total of Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against the pandemic virus. “In crisis like this, companies have a big role to play. We are working closely with the government and our partners to ensure that we overcome this global health crisis together,” said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL.

The company will be commencing production of these reduced priced products immediately and these will be available in the market in the next few weeks. HUL has also ramped up the production of Lifebuoy sanitizers, Lifebuoy Handwash liquid and Domex Floor Cleaners and is committed to scaling it up even further in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

That apart, the company will donate two crore pieces of Lifebuoy soaps in the next few months to the sections of the society which need it the most. HUL will partner with medical institutions that are providing testing and care facilities to affected people and provide them free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners.