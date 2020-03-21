STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Industry bodies pitch for fiscal stimulus 

It added GST payments should be on collection of bills rather than on raising of invoices to avoid liquidity getting locked in case there are delays in payments.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Industry chambers have offered a raft of suggestions to the government that draw from the global rescue initiative, seeking to cushion the economic fallout of the measures such as travel bans, closed borders and shutdown of non-essential businesses taken to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Assocham, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have sought fiscal stimulus and policy actions to allay the impact of the virus-led economic disruptions. “The need of the hour is a stimulus which can increase the spending power of consumers.

Till the global markets stabilise in next 3-6 months, we have recommended that the central bank may allow one year moratorium to corporates to allow them enough time to manage cash flow, relax NPA norms for six months and enhance working capital limits up to 20 per cent of existing limit to ensure funding of inventory piled up,” said Mayank Jalan, president, ICC. In a letter to the prime minister, CII DG Chandrajit Banerjee stated sectors like real estate, aviation, tourism, and aggregators are witnessing maximum stress and pressed for a fiscal stimulus of `2 lakh crore besides a slew of tax cuts and reduction in interest rates.

It added GST payments should be on collection of bills rather than on raising of invoices to avoid liquidity getting locked in case there are delays in payments. It also suggested a reduction of 50 basis points in CRR and in repo rate to ensure that banks have liquidity to lend to industry.  FICCI said the virus outbreak could have a deeper impact now as the global economy is already going through a slow phase currently, including China. To cope with the crisis, it recommended: Maintaining liquidity at surplus levels and provide special liquidity support for any companies/ non-banks/ banks that come under strain due to risk aversion in financial markets or due to large demand shock and cut in policy rates.

