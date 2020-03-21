STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SBI opens Covid-19 Emergency Credit Line

As it is, some sectors including poultry and aviation, the first to get hit, are seeking extension of the NPA recognition norms to 180 days. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : With SBI opening Covid-19 Emergency Credit Line (CECL) for needy companies, analysts expect more public and private sector banks to introduce similar measures next week. More than opening up the credit taps, companies expect relaxation in NPA recognition norms that will allow them to remain as a standard account in the event of delay in repayments. Currently, borrowers become defaulters after 90 days of missing payment of interest and principal. As it is, some sectors including poultry and aviation, the first to get hit, are seeking extension of the NPA recognition norms to 180 days. 

“This is crucial as all fresh borrowings including from SBI’s emergency credit lines are given only to standard borrowers. In the event of a default, the loan restructuring norms kick in,” sources told TMS. 
On Friday, SBI announced the additional liquidity facility to provide funds up to `200 crore till June 2020 at an interest rate of 7.25 per cent with a tenure of 12 months.

The move is expected to offer relief to borrowers whose operations are effected by Covid-19, the bank has decided to make available additional liquidity credit facilities to the eligible borrowers by way of ad hoc facilities (CECL) to tide over the current crisis situation, SBI said in an internal circular issued to branches. Borrowers can avail a maximum of 10 per cent of the existing fund-based working capital limits, subject to a cap of `200 crore.

The bank added that the credit line will be open for all standard accounts that are not classified as SMA 1 or SMA 2 as on March 16, 2020. Special Mention Accounts (SMA) were introduced to identify borrowing accounts with the potential of becoming stressed assets.While SMA 1 accounts are those where the overdue period is between 31 and 60 days, SMA 2 comprises accounts with an overdue between 61 and 90 days.

