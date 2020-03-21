STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Supreme Court stance makes road harder for Vodafone Idea

According to analysts, this means that it will be very difficult for VIL to remain solvent even if the SC allows the government to implement its proposal for an extended 20-year payment period.

Published: 21st March 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s stance on self-assessment of AGR dues makes it significantly harder for Vodafone Idea (VIL) to map a path to survival, the SC having refused to budge on the total amount payable.

With the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) demand running to over  Rs 53,000 crore, VIL now has no choice but to shell out more than double that of its self-assessed liability of Rs 21,533 crore. 

According to analysts, this means that it will be very difficult for VIL to remain solvent even if the SC allows the government to implement its proposal for an extended 20-year payment period. Motilal Oswal analysts Aliasgar Shakir, Suhel Shaikh and Anshul Aggarwal note that the VIL faces an imminent risk of shutdown, leading to large magnitude of debt default, job losses and customer annoyance. 

“VIL – with a stressed balance sheet – will find it difficult to pay such a large magnitude of liability in such a short period,” analysts said. VIL had a gross debt, not inclusive of the AGR liability, of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 90,000 crore is deferred spectrum debt due to the government, while about Rs 25,000 crore is owed to banks.

While the firm had a cash balance of Rs 12,530 crore as of December 2019, VIL has paid the DoT Rs 6,854 crore during the current quarter.  Routine cash burn is also likely to bring cash level down to Rs 5,676 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vodafone Idea AGR dues
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Daily wage labourer returning in train taking necessary precaution. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)
Coronavirus: All passenger trains suspended, complete lockdown in 75 districts across India
Health department staff testing passerby with infrared thermometer to detect symptoms of coronavirus infection at the Velanthavalam check post on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/A Raja Chidambaram)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu partially closes its border with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp