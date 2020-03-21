Supreme Court stance makes road harder for Vodafone Idea

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court’s stance on self-assessment of AGR dues makes it significantly harder for Vodafone Idea (VIL) to map a path to survival, the SC having refused to budge on the total amount payable.

With the Department of Telecom’s (DoT) demand running to over Rs 53,000 crore, VIL now has no choice but to shell out more than double that of its self-assessed liability of Rs 21,533 crore.

According to analysts, this means that it will be very difficult for VIL to remain solvent even if the SC allows the government to implement its proposal for an extended 20-year payment period. Motilal Oswal analysts Aliasgar Shakir, Suhel Shaikh and Anshul Aggarwal note that the VIL faces an imminent risk of shutdown, leading to large magnitude of debt default, job losses and customer annoyance.

“VIL – with a stressed balance sheet – will find it difficult to pay such a large magnitude of liability in such a short period,” analysts said. VIL had a gross debt, not inclusive of the AGR liability, of Rs 1.2 lakh crore. Of this, Rs 90,000 crore is deferred spectrum debt due to the government, while about Rs 25,000 crore is owed to banks.

While the firm had a cash balance of Rs 12,530 crore as of December 2019, VIL has paid the DoT Rs 6,854 crore during the current quarter. Routine cash burn is also likely to bring cash level down to Rs 5,676 crore.